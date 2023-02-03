Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) SVP Sells $21,501.72 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 1,548 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $21,501.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,921.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KURA shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $14,047,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 483,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.