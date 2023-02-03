Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) SVP Sells $21,501.72 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 1,548 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $21,501.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,921.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kura Oncology Price Performance
Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $14,047,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 483,836 shares in the last quarter.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.