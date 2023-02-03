Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 378,374 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

LAMR stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.