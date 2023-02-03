Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.56. 72,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,372. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $2,027,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

