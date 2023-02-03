Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.30.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. The stock had a trading volume of 180,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,559. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.02.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 105.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 63.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

