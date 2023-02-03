LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €45.37 ($49.32) and last traded at €45.62 ($49.59). Approximately 216,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.80 ($49.78).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

