Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. 3,941,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.