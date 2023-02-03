Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.5 %

LSCC stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,065 shares of company stock worth $5,666,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

