Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lear Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LEA traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.45. 669,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $176.80.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Lear

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Lear by 273.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.