Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,962. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

