Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,530. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

