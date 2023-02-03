Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $209.80. 1,614,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

