Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $431.85. 296,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.44 and a 200 day moving average of $415.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

