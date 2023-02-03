Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY traded down $5.93 on Friday, reaching $799.73. The company had a trading volume of 143,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,723. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $824.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

