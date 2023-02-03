Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 290 ($3.58) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 345 ($4.26).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.63) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 331.83 ($4.10).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 259.80 ($3.21) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.16. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.70 ($3.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

About Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,933.38). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £3,276.75 ($4,046.87). Insiders have acquired 6,883 shares of company stock worth $1,752,636 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

