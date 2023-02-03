LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.74.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

