LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $240,017.80

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $240,017.80 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

