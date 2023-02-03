Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Leonardo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.
About Leonardo
