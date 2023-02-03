Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Leonardo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

