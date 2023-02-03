Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $12.17 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 3.7% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.86. 914,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.18.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.