Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.4% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 341,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.