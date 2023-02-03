Lido DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.97 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00010021 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $170.34 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,122,199 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

