Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.89

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$71.89 and last traded at C$71.15, with a volume of 177743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Linamar and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40.

Insider Activity

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,869,000. In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,490.01. Insiders acquired a total of 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216 in the last ninety days.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

