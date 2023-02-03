Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,097. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.85 and its 200-day moving average is $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

