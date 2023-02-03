Littelfuse, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $272.28. 23,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,196. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.