Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $523.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $457.19 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.71 and its 200-day moving average is $446.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 486.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

