Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $937.91

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 937.91 ($11.58) and traded as high as GBX 967 ($11.94). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.79), with a volume of 17,199 shares traded.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £288.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2,402.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 963.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 938.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Lok’nStore Group

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Neil Newman sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.86), for a total value of £15,360 ($18,969.99). In other news, insider Ray Davies sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.73), for a total transaction of £99,750 ($123,193.78). Also, insider Neil Newman sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.86), for a total transaction of £15,360 ($18,969.99). Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $20,811,000 over the last quarter.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.