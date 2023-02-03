LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches Market Cap of $136.21 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $136.21 million and $44.01 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded up 42.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

