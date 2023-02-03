Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.