Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Trading Down 3.9%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.28. 5,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

