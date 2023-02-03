Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409,137 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 389,678 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 114,216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,921,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $92.24. 103,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,478. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23.

