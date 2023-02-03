Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shopify stock remained flat at $53.63 during trading hours on Friday. 4,693,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,735,057. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

