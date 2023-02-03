Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $32,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,605,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,205,135. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

