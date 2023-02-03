Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $38,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,505,037. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

