MagnetGold (MTG) One Day Volume Hits $3,188.65

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $3,188.65 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

