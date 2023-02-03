Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.12 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $56.12 million and $68,526.72 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00223163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001778 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $68,455.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

