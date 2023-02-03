Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$833 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.71 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 8.0 %

MANH traded up $11.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,774,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

