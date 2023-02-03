Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$833 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.71 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 8.0 %
MANH traded up $11.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
