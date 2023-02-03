Markel (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,400.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of MKL traded up $20.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,324.12. 2,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,904. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,339.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,250.08. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markel (MKL)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.