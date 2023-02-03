Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRETF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRETF opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

