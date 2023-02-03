Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

NYSE MA traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $377.00. The company had a trading volume of 802,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

