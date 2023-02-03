McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $264.65. 1,410,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.