Mdex Market Cap Achieves $85.81 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Mdex has a market capitalization of $85.81 million and $5.84 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00425453 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.00 or 0.29019217 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00470636 BTC.

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,959,576 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

