Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.33. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 20,885 shares changing hands.
Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.