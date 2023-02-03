Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.33. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 20,885 shares changing hands.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.