Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

MRK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31. The company has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.