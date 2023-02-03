Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY23 guidance to 6.80 to $6.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$6.95 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. 5,887,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $130,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

