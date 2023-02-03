Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 4,837,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.