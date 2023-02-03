Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $171.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.85.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

