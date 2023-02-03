Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $215.00 at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.44.

META traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,228,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $242.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a market cap of $504.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

