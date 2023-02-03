Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank now has a $180.00 price target on the stock. 28,228,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 34,048,254 shares.The stock last traded at $190.31 and had previously closed at $188.77.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,886,000 after buying an additional 427,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $504.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

