Metahero (HERO) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.89 million and $796,862.96 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.32 or 0.01432777 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00037221 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.42 or 0.01698120 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

