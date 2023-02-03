Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of ABT remained flat at $112.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,665,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.