Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

PYPL stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

